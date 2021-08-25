Health officials back return of live music for vaccinated people

A major hurdle in the return of live entertainment has been cleared as health officials have backed the return of large events for vaccinated people just days before a crunch meeting between the Taoiseach and representatives from the sector takes place.

It should come as a major boost for the beleaguered sector, the vast majority of which has been shuttered for 18 months.

Pressure to allow the return of large live entertainment events has been mounting in recent days and looked set to boil over after images of large crowds, including many people who were not socially distant, close to Croke Park for Sunday's All Ireland final.

At a briefing on Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he "wouldn't have a concern from a public health point of view" about large music and arts events going ahead, if confined to vaccinated people.

“We wouldn't have a concern from a public health point of view to express about an event that happened that was confined to vaccinated people,” he said.

While vaccinated people can be symptomatic and transmit the disease to other vaccinated people, he said the risk of this was “very, very small”.

Electric Picnic

Following the CMO’s comments, Melvin Benn of Festival Republic, which runs the Electric Picnic festival, demanded Laois County Council “immediately reverse” the decision it took to refuse the festival its licence.

Mr Benn said it should be granted immediately in line with the CMO’s conditions – that everyone attending should be vaccinated, which the festival's organisers had proposed a month ago.

“Change the decision Laois County Council and let’s have the Picnic. Tell us tomorrow and we are on our way," he added.

Earlier this month, Laois County Council refused a licence to hold the 2021 Electric Picnic event 'following the most up-to-date public health advice made available to the Council from the HSE'. File picture

The anticipated number of guests at this year’s festival, should it go ahead, is up to 70,000 people per day.

Earlier this month, Laois County Council refused a licence to hold the 2021 Electric Picnic event "following the most up-to-date public health advice made available to the Council from the HSE".

The call comes as the Taoiseach announced he will meet with industry stakeholders following a meeting with the Arts Minister Catherine Martin on Tuesday.

Roadmap

Micheál Martin met with Ms Martin to discuss the coming roadmap for the reopening of society amid calls for the live music sector to reopen for the fully vaccinated.

The minister has come under increased pressure from the live entertainment sector after 40,000 people gathered in Croke Park on Sunday for the All-Ireland Hurling final.

“It was agreed that a meeting with industry stakeholders will take place next Monday, attended by both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste,” a statement from the Taoiseach’s office said.

This will follow the latest Nphet advice, due to be finalised at a meeting of the group today, and the deliberations of a Covid sub-committee this Friday, which the Arts Minister will attend.

Catherine Martin met with industry representatives before her meeting with the Taoiseach, who was invited to the meeting but did not attend.

A source close to Ms Martin said the meeting was "positive".

The Government has promised a roadmap to give the sector “clarity” after a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials confirmed Ireland has the third-worst incidence rate of Covid-19 in Europe, with the current increases driven by the Delta wave.

Health officials forecast this should peak in the coming weeks, and plateau afterwards. That peak should be somewhere "between 2,000 and 5,000 cases" daily when it arrives, officials told a briefing on Tuesday.

This disease is mainly confined to "young, unvaccinated adults", with 70% of the 1,571 cases reported on Tuesday emerging in people who are either unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.