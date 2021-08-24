Gardaí appeal for information on missing child, 11

Gardaí appeal for information on missing child, 11

Sam is described as being 5' 3" of slight build, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 15:06
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday.

Sam Windrum, from Drimnagh in Dublin 12, is described as being 5' 3" of slight build, with blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and Nike runners.

Sam is known to spend time in the city centre and Dublin 8 area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Anthony Flynn funeral Funeral for Anthony Flynn hears he 'made a mark on this world that will never be erased'
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Scenes outside Croke Park were unacceptable, says Coveney
More than 50 submissions on controversial Clare data centre proposal  More than 50 submissions on controversial Clare data centre proposal 
Gardaí appeal for information on missing child, 11

Ireland will 'soon reach the peak' of current wave of Covid infections, as 1,571 new cases confirmed

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices