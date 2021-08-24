Gardaí appeal for information on missing child, 11

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday.
Sam Windrum, from Drimnagh in Dublin 12, is described as being 5' 3" of slight build, with blonde hair and green eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and Nike runners.
Sam is known to spend time in the city centre and Dublin 8 area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.