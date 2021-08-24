Scenes outside Croke Park were unacceptable, says Coveney

Scenes of large crowds congregating near Croke Park without social distancing or face masks were unacceptable and lessons need to be learned, minister Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney said it is incumbent on people who are attending these large-scale events to remember to wear their face masks in order to limit the potential spread of Covid-19.

He was speaking after scenes of large crowds emerged on social media which have drawn criticism from other sectors, including musicians who remain closed.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said he was not seeking to get into a blame game and stopped short of criticising the GAA but said lessons will need to be learned ahead of the football semi-finals and final in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, minister Coveney defended the opening of Croke Park saying there was a “big difference” between All-Ireland final day and entertainment events, citing social distancing rules and mask-wearing as key containment measures.

Speaking on Tuesday on RTÉ radio, Mr Coveney admitted that the scenes which were captured on video and posted on social media were not acceptable and should not have happened.

The GAA said it cooperated with the relevant government authorities in the running of Sunday’s hurling final which had a crowd of 40,000 people in attendance.

While there has been criticism from some about the size of the crowds, others have pointed out that Ireland remains far behind other countries in terms of the easing of restrictions.

Many on social media pointed to the return of full crowds in the English Premier League as one clear example of how some countries are further ahead.