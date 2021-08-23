Fund to repatriate bodies of Kurdish family killed in tragic crash surpasses €40k goal 

A fundraising appeal to repatriate the bodies of the Kurdish family tragically killed in a motorway crash last week has raised over €45,000 in under four hours.

Karzan Sabah Ahmed, his wife, Shahen Qasm, and their nine-month-old baby daughter Lena died when another motorist entered the motorway on the wrong side and crashed head-on into their vehicle.

A friend and colleague of Karzan’s, John Carey, started the GoFundMe earlier this evening.

Mr Carey said it had taken a few days to process the tragic, shocking and “senseless” death of his friend Karzan and his family, but there would be “some small comfort in getting them home.”

“He was a lovely, gentle soul and a great entomologist,” he wrote.

“Karzan was always there. A friend, a colleague, a part of a great group of people. He made a lasting contribution to our understanding of Irish biodiversity and for that I’ll be forever grateful.”

Karzan and colleagues in happier times. Picture: John Carey/Twitter

Karzan and his family had been living in Ireland since 2017 and were due to return home to visit family and introduce baby Lena to them. It is understood they were viewing a property in Carlow, where Karzan had been offered a position as a lecturer.

“Their lives were only just beginning,” Mr Carey shared, “with Karzan having just submitted his PhD thesis, secured a new job, and of course the unbridled joy of Lina being born. They were so happy. The only small comfort we have is knowing that they are still together.”

“You would not have meet two nicer people, who loved Ireland and touched the lives of those they met," he wrote.

"Many of us didn't get to meet Lina, and she never got to meet her family in Iraq. The shortness of her life is particularly difficult to understand.

“The least we can do is try and get them home so that they can find some peace.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.