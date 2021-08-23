Aoife McManus home 'safe and well' after Afghanistan evacuation 

A Meath woman who was evacuated from war-torn Afghanistan last week is now 'safe and well' back at her home in Ashbourne.

Aoife MacManus and 26 of her co-workers landed in Islamabad, Pakistan after a one-hour flight last Thursday, much to the relief of her parents Ray and Jenny MacManais and brother Colm.

She remained there until earlier today when she arrived back in Ireland at Dublin airport.

Her parents have asked the media to respect her privacy while she catches up with family.

"Aoife is home safe and well and we are delighted to have her back," her father Ray said.

Aoife MacManus and 26 of her co-workers escaped the Taliban last week

"She doesn't wish to make a statement at the minute and we respect those wishes and ask the media to give her a little privacy over the coming days so she can catch up with family," her mother added.

Aoife had been coordinating a major education programme, run by an international charity for the last two years in Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover.

Her parents spoke last week of their fears as the Taliban advanced on Afghanistan and subsequent relief that she was one of the first Irish people to be evacuated days later.

They also thanked the "many, many people" who said prayers, lit candles and sent messages of hope.

Local Fine Gael Cllr Alan Tobin said: "The whole community of Ashbourne is delighted that she is back safe and sound and delighted too for her family who went through such a worrying time.

"I'd like to think that once she is settled, the Dept of Foreign Affairs might be able to use her vast knowledge and experience of the country to help with humanitarian aid."