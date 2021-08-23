'We are still not at the peak of this wave' CMO warns as 1,592 new cases confirmed

A further 1,592 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon, with more than 318 people now in hospital with the virus.

There are now 60 patients in intensive care with the virus, with a median age of 55.

"Over the course of the last seven days, 32 people with Covid-19 were admitted to critical care facilities," Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said.

"The median age of those in ICU is 55 - this means that 50% of the patients currently in ICU with Covid-19 are aged less than 55 years.

Over the weekend, the number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital in a single day had reached a level not seen since mid-February this year, he added.

The number of patients in intensive care units has tripled in recent weeks

"Unfortunately, all of this indicates that we are still not at the peak of this wave of COVID-19 and that many people continue to experience severe illness due to COVID-19."

Earlier today, Profesor Philip Nolan, head of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said he expects the country will reach the peak of this wave during the course of September, by which point 90% of the adult population should be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the president of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland has warned that ICU capacity is limited and beds occupied by Covid patients will put pressure on cardiac, cancer and vascular care.

The number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) has tripled in the last few weeks with 60% of those in ICU's with the virus unvaccinated.