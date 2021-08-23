Government to send army rangers to Kabul to help repatriate Irish citizens 

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is expected to make an announcement on Monday evening. 

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 17:35
Nicole Glennon

The Government is to deploy the army’s special forces unit to assist in the evacuation of Irish citizens trapped in Kabul, it is understood.

Nine members of the country’s elite Army Ranger Wing and two senior Department of Foreign Affairs officials will be involved in the mission, which is expected to depart from Dublin on Monday evening or in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Irish Times.

The team will be based at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where it will help repatriate the remaining 36 Irish citizens and family members who are trying to leave the country.

It is understood the main focus of the mission will be liaising with other country’s militaries to secure seats for Irish citizens on aircraft leaving the city.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is expected to make an announcement on the mission on Monday evening.

To date, 10 Irish citizens have been rescued from Afghanistan since the Taliban took hold of the country including two earlier today.

