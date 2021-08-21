Irish OnlyFans creators 'in a bad situation' as new rules ban explicit images

The platform has around 130 million users, with around two million creators who post content for subscribers. File Picture: AP Photo/Tali Arbel

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 16:00
Ryan O’Rourke

"Thousands" of Irish people could lose their incomes if OnlyFans ban sexually explicit images and videos, an Irish content creator has said.

Megan Sims from Limerick, who is a creator on the site, says the proposed ban, which OnlyFans say will come into effect on October 1, will see many "vulnerable" people across the country lose a vital source of income.

The social media platform, which is used by sex workers and influencers but also celebrities, musicians and comedians, allows "creators" to share pictures and videos with their subscribers. 

It's unknown how many Irish people create content on the site but Sims estimates the number in its thousands. 

Under the new guidelines, people will still be able to post nude content on the site but it will need to be consistent with the company's updated policies, which the firm said are being implemented at the request of its financial partners.

“It’s going to put a lot of people in a bad situation,” explained Ms Sims, who says the site has offered an income to many "vulnerable" people who may not have access to alternative forms of work - such as people with disabilities, undocumented migrants and people in abusive relationships.

“It's absolutely terrifying but to be honest. It’s going to be hard for anyone who relies on it as a form of income,” she added.

Well-known Irish OnlyFans creators include Matty Gilbert, the 'Irish Viking', who says he makes around €49,500 per month on the site, and 24-year-old Louth woman Niamh O'Connor, has purchased two homes with the proceeds of her OnlyFans content. 

Lucy Fitz, influencer and OnlyFans content creator. 
Limerick woman Lucy Fitz recently told the Irish Examiner that she makes "a steady income" from her content which includes nude images. 

In a statement sent to the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson for OnlyFans said:

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.

“These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers. 

"We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines,” they added.

The platform has around 130 million users, with around two million creators who post content for subscribers.

OnlyFans says these creators have earned more than £3.7(€4.3) billion through the service.

What is OnlyFans? Some Irish users earning over €50k per month on subscriber platform

