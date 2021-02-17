What is OnlyFans? Some Irish users earning over €50k per month on subscriber platform

What is OnlyFans and is it only for ‘adult content’?

OnlyFans allows users to charge subscribers a monthly fee and in return they provide exclusive content for those paying fans. It has been in the news recently as some Irish content creators who use the app have revealed how much they are earning from their subscribers.

While it has gained attention for its more raunchy users, anyone can set up an account and provide any content they choose. The creators of the app say: “As far as we’re concerned, if you use social media and produce your own content, you should be using OnlyFans. Whether you’re uploading tutorials, tips, behind the scenes footage or just endless selfies, a lot of your followers would be willing to pay for them.”

As for subscribers, they say it is an opportunity to get exclusive content from the people they enjoy following on social media. “Wouldn’t you be happy to pay a small subscription fee to see exclusive content and live streaming from the people you love? That’s the beauty of OnlyFans… The real fans are rewarded for their support.”

How much are Irish people making on the website?

TikTok star Matty Gilbert, known as the 'Irish Viking', joined OnlyFans after getting 1.9 million followers on TikTok. He spoke with Claire Byrne this week and described how he earns more in just one month than ever made in a full year. He left his job to build his OnlyFans account as his main source of income, where he makes around $60,000 (€49,500) per month. He has 3,000 followers on the platform and set up his account four months ago.

Many Irish people are setting up OnlyFans accounts after finding fame on social media or TikTok

"It's a 24/7 job because everyone is in different time zones and you have to communicate with them,” he told Claire Byrne Live. "Most mornings I wake up to 250 or 300 messages. If you don't reply to them you're not going to keep them you have to keep them happy. They expect you to be available to them and you have to entertain them."

Another person who opened an OnlyFans account after building a large following on social media is Niamh O'Connor. The 23-year-old from Drogheda has over 200,000 followers on TikTok and 28,000 followers on Instagram. She recently shared a video on TikTok showing her monthly earnings from OnlyFans, with her total gross earnings amounting to $487,680 (€405,000) and having earned $87,000 in August 2020 alone.

Is it safe to use OnlyFans?

When it comes to personal data and financial details, the app’s creators say everything is encrypted to keep your details as safe as possible. “Your personal information (such as your address and date of birth) is kept on a separate server and is fully encrypted so that hackers can’t access your exact details,” they say. “Also, we like to ensure that our OnlyFans creators can earn, safe in the knowledge that their earnings are protected. This means that your financial information – such as your bank account details and payment card – are stored by our payment processors, which are PCI (Payment Card Industry) compliant, and never shared. Therefore, you’ll never have to worry about hackers or scammers stealing your financial information.”

Users have the option to block or restrict what can be seen on their profile by some users and they are encouraged to watermark all photos to discourage third-parties sharing them elsewhere online. If content is ever stolen and shared online, then users are encouraged to contact OnlyFans’ dedicated copyright team to resolve the matter.