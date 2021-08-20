Northern Ireland record highest number of Covid-19 cases since start of pandemic

Northern Ireland’s health minister expressed concern as the region recorded its highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day since the start of the pandemic.

Some 2,397 confirmed cases of the virus were notified on Friday, along with nine deaths of patients who had previously tested positive

On the same day, there were 388 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 47 in intensive care.

The region is in another wave of the virus, and Wednesday saw the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths since February.

Mr Swann said: “The latest figures on our Covid-19 dashboard are deeply concerning, both in terms of deaths and new cases

“The Delta variant is taking its toll on Northern Ireland and it is vital that as many of our citizens as possible are vaccinated.”

About 86% of the population in Northern Ireland have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Mr Swann said reaching another 5% could cut the numbers of people being admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 in half.

The Big Jab Weekend initiative has been planned to boost the vaccination numbers.

This Saturday and Sunday all of Northern Ireland’s mass vaccination centres will offer walk-in first jabs for all adult age groups, and there will be walk-in pop-up clinics across Northern Ireland, and jabs by appointment at participating community pharmacies.

The Department of Health said it will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre, which will soon be winding down their work.

They stopped offering first doses to the general population at the end of July, but are returning to that role for this weekend only.

Earlier, medical professionals urged those people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 to come forward to talk about their doubts.

More than 360,000 people have been vaccinated at the SSE Arena.

Tanya Daly, clinical lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme for the South Eastern Trust, said they are delighted by the numbers so far but urged those people who have not yet been jabbed to come forward.

“We started small and we grew it… on one occasion we delivered nearly 5,000 vaccines in one day and we hit that on several days, but that wouldn’t have happened if the people hadn’t come forward,” she said.

“As well as protecting yourself and others, this has helped to open up Northern Ireland.

“We’re at the stage now where people can sit in restaurants beside each other, we couldn’t do that a year ago and we need to remember that, that’s because of the vaccine, it’s because people came forward and got vaccinated.

“If you’re nervous at all, please come forward. Any questions or queries you have, the NI Direct website can answer those queries or direct you to the right place.

“However, if you have a concern, come forward, there are registered healthcare professionals here.

“We will tell you what we know, we will answer your queries, and if you choose not to get it after that, then that is up to you, but we very much would welcome you to come forward and talk to us.

“So many people have taken this vaccine, over two million people, we have made a difference but we need 5% more of the population to come forward and if we get that, 50% less admissions in our hospital settings.

“We’re coming into winter and our staff are already overwhelmed – they’re working overtime, they have been redeployed to areas to help in the intensive care units and the Covid wards, which means their services have been downturned and no-one wants to do that.

“That will impact on your friends and family – when you want an outpatient appointment the waiting list is going to be a bit longer because there are no nurses or doctors there, they have been redeployed to look after people who sadly haven’t been vaccinated and have ended up in hospital.

“So please come forward, we’ll answer your questions and queries. If you have any concerns at all, we are here for you.”

Consultant anaesthetist Craig Renfrew has been providing medical support and advice to the vaccine programme at the SSE Arena and across the South Eastern Trust.

More than 500,000 vaccines have been delivered in the South Eastern Trust area, including 361,113 at the SSE Arena.

Mr Renfrew described it as one of the biggest challenges of his medical career.

“We have provided them in a safe way, anybody who has had side-effects we have looked after, but the vast majority, over 99% of patients, have very little long-term effects,” he said.

Mr Renfrew said that in the last two weeks capacity in the health service has had to be reduced again due to Covid cases.

“For example, instead of there being eight or nine theatres running all day during the week in the Ulster Hospital, we are down to four,” he said, adding staff are exhausted but were prepared for another surge of cases.