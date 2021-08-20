Two men arrested following discovery of woman's body in Mayo

Two men arrested following discovery of woman's body in Mayo
Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 16:02
Caitlín Griffin

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a body of a woman in Westport, Co Mayo.

The woman, aged in her early 40s, was found at an apartment on Castlebar Street in Westport on Saturday, July 31.

The men, aged in their 50s and 30s, are being detained at Castlebar Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A post-mortem on the body has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Investigations are ongoing.

