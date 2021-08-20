The cost of bread, cigarettes, and a pint: How does Ireland compare to our EU neighbours?

All those sourdough and spelt loaves we have become so fond of during Covid-19 do not come cheap: Ireland's cost of bread is among the highest in the EU, according to official figures.

Ireland does not live up to its stereotypical potato-reliant image either, producing little compared to the European kings of spuds, Germany, France, Belgium, and Holland.

Eurostat, the statistical and data arm of the European Commission, said that the price of bread and cereals across the EU was around two and a half times higher in the most expensive member state than in the cheapest one.

When levels are compared with the EU average, the results show that the price of bread and cereals was the highest in Denmark, followed by Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, and Sweden.

Ireland ranks in eighth place, ahead of the likes of Belgium, France, Greece, and Spain.

It is no wonder the Polish cannot get enough of their addictively delicious breads — along with Romania and Bulgaria, they are the lowest in the bloc when it comes to prices.

Little tolerance for smokers

Ireland really has little tolerance or sympathy for smokers, Eurostat data found. We are by far the harshest when it comes to cost, at 121% above the EU average. Smokers will look on with envy at Bulgaria, where prices for tobacco are 50% below the EU average.

If you wince at the price of a pint in tourist traps in areas such as Temple Bar in Dublin, spare a thought for thirsty folks in Finland, which is the most expensive for both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

It is little wonder that more and more people are heading to the likes of Budapest for an enjoyable city break, with alcoholic beverages the least expensive in Hungary across the EU. Romania is also generous when it comes to prices, both for food and drink.

As a nation of meat lovers, Ireland is just about on par with the EU average, and a little above when it comes to fish.

When it comes to spuds, Irish production barely even makes a dent in the amount of EU-produced potatoes.

"In 2020, a total of 55.3m tonnes of potatoes were harvested in the EU. Germany was the largest producer and accounted for 21.2% of EU production, followed by Poland (16.4%), France (15.7%), the Netherlands (12.7%), and Belgium (7.2%)," said Eurostat.

These five member states accounted for nearly 75% of the total EU production of potatoes, it added. Ireland barely accounts for even 1%.

Chips and crisps

The spud is appreciated across the entire EU. Europeans simply adore their chips and crisps, the statistics show.

"Besides exporting and trading raw potatoes for food and seeds, EU also processes its potatoes into four main types of product: frozen potatoes (mainly fries), prepared or preserved potatoes (mostly crisps), dried potatoes, and potato starch.

"The overall value of EU processed potato production reached €9.1bn in 2019, or 1.6 % of the value of production of the whole European food industry. Frozen chips and crisps were the most significant potato products in terms of production value," found Eurostat.