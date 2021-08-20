Cycling injuries fell during lockdown as fewer cars on the road

Cycling injuries fell during lockdown as fewer cars on the road

Study findings supports the suggestion that segregation of road users and improved cycling infrastructure could potentially result in a morbidity and mortality reduction.

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 20:45
Noel Baker

The lockdown associated with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic meant fewer cars on the road - and fewer injuries to cyclists that led to them attending Emergency Departments.

The finding has been made by researchers who analysed the pattern on cycling attendances at EDs during the first lockdown last year.

The research paper, called Impact of a National Lockdown on Cycling Injuries, found that between March 13 and June 7 last year, there were 151 cycling attendances, while during the pre-lockdown period from January 1 to March 12 last year, there were 122 presentations. 

In a separate control period, covering March 13 to June 7 in 2019, there were 164 cycling ED attendances.

The number of cyclists representing with injuries acquired during rush hour fell in the lockdown period compared with the figures in both the pre-lockdown and control periods, while there was a big drop in the number of ED presentations during lockdown in which a car was involved: just eight during lockdown, compared with 26 in the pre-lockdown period and 43 in the same period in 2019.

Isolated incidents

Isolated cycling incidents accounted for the vast majority of all ED cycling-related attendances in all three periods.

It also found that upper limb injuries were most common, ahead of head injuries and then lower limb injuries.

The authors said the study was the first to look at the prevalence of cycling injuries that resulted in ED attendance during lockdown and said the fact there was no increase was in the context of greater use of bikes at a time when broader travel was ruled out due to public health restrictions.

It said there was more recreational cycling and fewer collisions with motor vehicles.

"Our findings would support the suggestion that segregation of road users and improved cycling infrastructure could potentially result in a morbidity and mortality reduction," it said.

*Read the report at http://imj.ie/impact-of-a-national-lockdown-on-cycling-injuries/

