Walk-in vaccination clinics to offer first and second doses in the coming days

The HSE has said it will operate walk-in vaccination clinics over the coming days.

Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccination clinics will be open to those aged 16 and over, who have not yet been vaccinated or are awaiting their second dose.

The walk-in vaccination centres will be providing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

If you have not registered for your Covid-19 vaccine, you may register at the walk-in vaccination clinics.

You will need:

Personal Public Service (PPS) Number (if you have one)

Eircode

Mobile number

E-mail address

Photo ID with proof of date of birth, otherwise you will need to bring your birth certificate

If you have registered online, you will need to bring photo ID.

People are only eligible to receive a second dose of the same vaccine they previously received.

People attending a Pfizer Dose 2 walk-in clinic must have received their Pfizer Dose 1 at least 21 days prior. People attending a Moderna Dose 2 walk-in clinic must have received their Moderna Dose 1 at least 28 days prior.

You will not be able to receive your second dose if the sufficient time has not passed.

Those vaccinated with Pfizer will not be fully vaccinated until seven days after the second dose. It takes 14 days after getting the second dose of Moderna for a person to be fully vaccinated.

A list of walk-in vaccination centres can be found on the HSE website.