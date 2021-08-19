Shortage of consultants having 'detrimental impact' on mental health services in Ireland

There is currently a deficit of about 100 permanent consultants in mental health services, the professional body for psychiatrists has said.

The College of Psychiatrists in Ireland added it was important the new Sláintecare contract did not have a “detrimental impact on the critical recruitment and retention of consultant psychiatrists in Ireland”.

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Dr William Flannery, president of the college, said there was already a staff shortage in the mental health sector.

According to the HSE's Medical Workforce Planning for the Speciality of Psychiatry, published in March 2021, there are 526 consultants delivering psychiatry in the public healthcare system, with an additional 55 consultants working exclusively in private mental healthcare.

An estimated 276 consultants are projected to leave the publicly-funded workforce over the next 10 years due to retirement.

The review found some 825 consultants will be required by 2030 to meet demand.

“This [staff deficit] has a direct impact on patient care and the quality of service provision as some areas are left without a service and other areas have significant waiting lists ranging from two to five years,” the letter states.

Aim to improve working environment

Dr Flannery added that the new contract should aim to improve the working environment for consultants, by providing a work-life balance and allowing for education and training.

The letter states that consultants need to be able to advocate for their patients and while this can often be managed within an organisation, there are times where it is necessary to advocate publicly.

“The Sláintecare contract in its current format prohibits this integral aspect of the consultant role,” the letter added.

The college said it was “extremely concerned” with the requirement for permission to provide more than two hours’ training per week.

“The college has consistently highlighted the need to protect time for consultants involved in postgraduate training,” it added.

Dr Flannery said if these issues were not addressed “it may not be possible to attract new consultants or retain existing consultants to meet the needs of Irish mental health services”.

In response to questions from the Irish Examiner, the Department of Health said it was "working closely" with the HSE to ensure the recruitment process for consultant psychiatrists is "as efficient as possible".

It has also supported the HSE in the development of additional training posts for psychiatry, a spokeswoman said.

Engagements are ongoing around the Sláintecare contracts, and the department said "it would not be appropriate" to comment further at this time.