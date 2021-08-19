Young teacher who fell from bus in freak accident laid to rest

A young teacher, home on a summer break from working in the Middle East and who died in a freak accident while attending a wedding was laid to rest on Thursday.

Amanda Kinsella, 27, died when she fell from a bus at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, outside Donegal Town, at about 3.45pm on Friday afternoon last.

It is understood the young teacher, a native of Bennekerry, Co Carlow, the youngest of three children, stood up to get something in the bus, which was carrying wedding guests, when she fell against the door of the bus and was struck by a passing vehicle.

She was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin but passed away on Friday evening.

Her 2pm funeral Mass, held at St Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, was concelebrated by two priests who thanked God for her life and “to ask him to be with her parents Michael and Patricia, sister Aisling, brother David and boyfriend Brendan”.

Symbols which represented her life were brought to the altar.

These included her local Bennekerry jersey, where she played GAA football.

A globe symbolised the travel she loved. Brendan, her boyfriend, brought a picture of the them together. Mourners were told he was “the love of her life”.

Red roses

A floral bouquet of red roses adorned her oak coffin which was carried into the church by relatives and friends.

Her brother David told mourners: “Amanda lit up everyone’s lives and that of the community. I never thought I would be here saying goodbye to her. She was a great bluffer when trying to get jobs especially for summer jobs in the US. Nothing feared her as long as she was with family and friends.

“Saying goodbye to her at the airport never got easy when she was going back to Oman and Bahrain. She certainly was the cream of the crop.

"Last Friday was such a tragedy – it is hard to believe – but she was living life. You will live in our hearts everyday. We love you Amanda. Rest in peace.”

Live webcam

Almost 1,300 mourners, including from the Middle East and Donegal, watched via live webcam due to Covid-19 restrictions on the number of mourners who were allowed to physically attend.

Those gathered were told Amanda "loved school, planning and travel. She then met Brendan, she loved him and she was proud to call him her boyfriend”.

“The accident has left a huge hole in our life. It would have been one of her great wishes in her life that the wedding she attended would not be ruined on what happened on the [couple’s] day. She never would want the man who was driving the bus nor the driver of the car to be hurt, she would want them to live life to the full."

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about the incident in which Ms Kinsella died.

They can be contacted in Donegal town on 074 974 0190 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.