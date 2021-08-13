Woman fatally injured in Donegal collision after falling from bus

Woman fatally injured in Donegal collision after falling from bus

The woman was hit by a vehicle after she fell from a moving bus. Picture: Colin Keegan?Collins Dublin

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 23:09
Ciarán Sunderland

A woman who died in hospital in Dublin was airlifted from a collision in Donegal after she was hit by a vehicle when she fell from a moving bus. 

Aged in her late 20s, the female passenger was seriously injured when she fell from the moving bus and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The injured woman was airlifted by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where she passed away this evening. 

A post mortem will take place in due course and the road remains closed for Garda Forensic Investigators. 

This incident happened at around 3.45pm at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, in Donegal Town, Co. Donegal. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information. In particular, anyone with dash cam footage of this incident is asked to make it available. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on (074) 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

