Union calls for standardised Covid rules for college reopening

There must be standardised guidance on social distancing in higher education to avoid differing strategies across campuses, the union representing university teachers has said.

Colleges have mostly taught students remotely since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

However, the sector hopes to largely resume on-campus tuition this September, and is calling for safety, consultation and resources prior to reopening.

Frank Jones, incoming general secretary of the Irish Federation of University Teachers (IFUT) said “extreme positions” have begun to emerge in the sector about what measures are required upon reopening.

“These range from seeking no requirement for any social distancing in classroom and lecture hall settings to a call for mandatory vaccinations for all in higher and further education. These developments are not helpful,” he said.

Mr Jones said it is “essential” that social distancing is maintained, particularly in classrooms and lecture theatres.

However, he said the Department of Further and Higher Education must issue clarity on how this should operate, in line with guidelines from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Pleased to see rapid testing #Covid19 pilots now underway in training centres in Finglas, Galway & Ballina & the further education college in Cavan & in @myIADT. This is in addition to the pilots in @ucddublin, @tcddublin, @UCC & @nuigalway. Important work, thanks to all involved — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) August 19, 2021

“A key issue is the need to clarify how social distancing will operate so as to avoid differing strategies and policies in different colleges,” he said.

“The use of face masks, improved ventilation, adequate hand and respiratory hygiene, use of antigen testing, contact logs, one-way pedestrian programmes and improved cleaning programmes are also essential as part of the back-up approach to health and safety.”

He added: “We must be clear that these are complementary to social distancing and not a replacement.”

Mr Jones acknowledged that while the sector wishes for a return to normality, it is important to accept that higher education will be a “significantly different place than before the pandemic”.

“We need a standardised and clear approach to social distancing, and specific guidance on use of face masks in the classroom if we are to ensure health and safety for lecturers and students alike,” he added.