Two men killed in Co Meath road crash

The collision happened on the R152 at Kennogue, Duleek at around 6.40am on Thursday morning.

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 14:28
Greg Murphy

Two men have been killed in a road crash involving three vehicles in Co Meath.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of a car, a man in his 30s was removed from the scene with serious injuries.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and was later pronounced dead.

No other serious injuries were reported in the crash.

The road remains closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

