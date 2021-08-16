Delta variant sees Covid-19 'regain foothold in Ireland' with 1,558 further cases confirmed

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has said despite growing levels of vaccination, there is a very high level of Covid-19 "circulating in the community."

"The Delta variant has enabled Covid-19 to regain a foothold in Ireland, which puts us all at risk as social contacts and mobility increase. We are closely monitoring the spread of the virus with some concern," he said.

"Vaccines will help us turn the tide, but we are not there yet."

The CMO was speaking as Department of Health officials confirmed a further 1,558 cases of the virus this evening.

There are currently 262 people receiving treatment for the virus in hospitals, of which 51 are in ICU.

The CMO has urged the public to get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine is made available to them.

"We need to give vaccines the time and space to build up levels of protection across all demographics so that we can continue to progress the re-opening of all sectors of society and our economy.

"Please get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine is offered to you.

"It is also very important that people receive their second dose of vaccine as soon as you are called to do so. You will be fully protected one or two weeks after your second dose, depending on which vaccine you have received.

"I am asking people to be cautious and to closely follow public health advice over the coming weeks, in particular in the run-up to schools reopening in September," Dr Holohan said.

The CMO said it still remains vital that public health guidelines are followed in order to "drive down incidence of Covid-19 in our communities."

"If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have Covid-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose isolate and get a test immediately.

"Make plans to socialise safely and risk assess as you go, meet up with others outdoors if possible, try to meet up in small groups and avoid crowds. If you do not feel safe, then leave.

"Please continue to wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts, and maintain your social distance," he said.

Mid-West Covid outbreak

Health officials have said the Mid-West is experiencing the highest increases of Covid-19 cases since February.

Issuing a public health alert, the HSE Mid-West which includes Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary, said: “We are recording 998 Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West region over the past 14 days, more than a third of which were recorded since Friday.

“Over the past two weeks, there have been 624 cases in Limerick, 188 in Clare, and 186 in North Tipperary, “Between August 13 and August 15, there have been 221 Covid-19 cases reported in Limerick, 79 in North Tipperary, and 40 in Clare.

“There were 122 cases recorded on Friday; 81 in Limerick, 29 in North Tipperary, and 12 in Clare.

“This is one of the highest increases in the region since February.

https://twitter.com/PublicHealthMW/status/1427235263235956736

“Similar to the January wave, there are no single events that are contributing to the increase in new infections.

“This suggests a trend of widespread community transmission with multi-setting outbreaks becoming more frequent.

“There are outbreaks in long-term care facilities, workplaces, social settings indoor and outdoors, a small number of sports teams, and among vulnerable populations.”