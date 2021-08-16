Positive Covid tests found on up to 30 flights per day, says HSE

The Health Service Executive’s national lead for testing and tracing, Niamh O’Beirne, has said that they are following up on positive cases of Covid-19 on up to 30 flights per day.

While the level of transmission on flights was quite low, she told RTÉ Radio’s Today show, when a positive case was linked to travel, they had to track and trace the other passengers in the two rows in front, behind and to the side of the infected person.

This could be up to 500 people, Ms O'Beirne said.

There were 110 to 120 outbreaks per week, she explained, with the majority from social gatherings and workplaces.

Travel constituted about 7.5% of cases recently, with a range of 5% to 10%.

In the majority of cases connected to flights it was “most likely” that the people had already been infected before they got on the flight, she said.

With regard to workplace cases, these were related to a return to the workplace, transport, people going to work who were symptomatic and people moving around the office during breaks.

Ms O’Beirne urged people to continue to wear their masks once they get up from their desks and to observe social distancing measures.

Social gatherings such as weddings were also contributing to increased transmissions. In one case there had been 30 positive cases out of 50 people who attended the wedding.

Having 2,000 cases per day made tracking and tracing a real challenge, she added.

Identifying close contacts, those who were vaccinated and unvaccinated was necessary so they could determine who should get tested. There was also the issue that 20% of people did not know all their contacts, Ms O'Beirne said.

Hospitals

Meanwhile, the head of the HSE says there are 259 people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals this morning.

It marks a 19% increase from last Monday's total, while it has risen by 11 people from 248 yesterday.

Today we've now 259 #COVID19 patients in hospital (up from just 40 over 6 weeks ago), 48 of those in ICU. Without vaccines in January we saw hospital cases of over 2,000. But it's a strong reminder to us all to stick with what works, public health measures & vaccines. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 16, 2021

Paul Reid says the latest figures show there are 48 people in ICU.

Without vaccines in January we saw hospital cases of over 2,000, he said.

"It's a strong reminder to us all to stick with what works, public health measures and vaccines."