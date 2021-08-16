Reservists seek job security during overseas missions

The association representing the country's military reserves has welcomed legislation to allow its members to serve overseas for the first time, but added that a number of measures need to be taken to ensure this becomes a reality, such as securing their full-time jobs while abroad.

Legislation has already been passed in the Dáil to allow overseas participation and is on its way to the Seanad. After that, it will be signed into law by President Michael D Higgins.

A spokesman for the RDFRA (Reserve Defence Forces Representative Association) described this as “a hugely significant development in the history of the reserve forces."

However, the spokesman added that “this should be seen as only the initial step” .

In most other countries where reserves are sent overseas, governments have introduced protections to ensure people don't lose their full-time jobs as a result.

The spokesman pointed out that the Irish government introduced such legislation for a period in the 1940s during World War Two. More recently it did this on a temporary basis for reservists who were called up to help with the battle against Covid-19.

The RDFA now wants this protection enshrined in law permanently.

In the USA some companies will pay the wives of reservists their wages while away on overseas missions and in Britain the government tops up any financial losses incurred by the individual having to leave their day-time job.

Employer incentives

A number of governments also provide incentives to employers to release reservists for overseas deployment.

The RDFA has also called on the government to ensure that its members going abroad are provided with life assurance, as is the case for permanent members of the Defence Forces who are posted overseas.

The RDFA spokesman added the government should also mount a campaign on the advantages of an employer having a member of staff in the Reserve Defence Forces.

“The reserves learn more skills and gain more confidence for various training courses and ultimately missions overseas. They can pass off the skills to other employees which will be good for the company,” the RDFRA spokesman added.

RACO, which represents Permanent Defence Forces officers, said it has no issues with reservists being deployed overseas.

“However, these personnel must be adequately trained, equipped and supported by adequate employment protection legislation, which does not currently exist. If this enabling legislation is created and enacted, then the potential exists to alleviate some of the burden on our members who are currently experiencing higher frequencies of mandatory selection at short notice, with its detrimental impact on certainty, morale and family life,” a RACO spokesman said.