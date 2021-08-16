Unions want Taoiseach to intervene as promised healthcare bonus not delivered

A range of unions representing healthcare workers have called on the Taoiseach to intervene in their fight for "recognition and commitment during the Covid-19 pandemic", as a bonus payment mooted in recent months has failed to materialise.

A letter sent to Micheál Martin called for him “intervene immediately to authorise the HSE and relevant Government departments to engage with health service unions to agree and implement the promised recognition without any further delay".

The unions pointed to public statements from Mr Martin, health minister Stephen Donnelly, and other Government figures in which they said they supported proposals to recognise health workers’ extraordinary contribution during the pandemic.

Last month, Mr Martin said the Government is “actively considering” giving a bonus to healthcare workers, while Mr Donnelly said: "I definitely want to see some form of recognition for the extraordinary work that they have all put in."

Tony Fitzpatrick, who chairs the ‘staff panel’ of health service unions, said engagements with the HSE since last November had resulted in no progress, despite the comments from Government figures.

In the letter to Mr Martin, he wrote: "While health workers appreciate the many supportive statements from you and other Government representatives, they have yet to see any tangible progress towards recognition for their efforts and, in many cases, sacrifice.

Thousands of dedicated health care workers have had their reasonable expectations raised by the welcome public statements of support by you and other politicians.

"But they are incredulous at reports that no recognition was offered at the August WRC meeting, and at the news that their unions must now argue their case — seemingly uncontested by the most senior members of Government and health service management — before the Labour Court.”

He was referring to a meeting at the Workplace Relations Commission where the unions claimed the HSE “had no offer to make”.

However, the HSE said it intended to address recognition for healthcare workers in the autumn, when the country can take stock of where it lies in the context of the pandemic.

The unions claim the lack of recognition has put the Republic out of step with the North, Britain, and most EU countries, where they say health workers have already seen recognition.