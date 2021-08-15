'I'm home, I'm well': Jack Woolley back home after undergoing surgery following assault

Irish Olympian Jack Woolley is back in his Tallaght home after he underwent mouth surgery on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was badly injured following a random attack in Dublin city centre on Friday night.

Jack had been enjoying a night out with friends when he says a gang of men and women "began violently attacking people".

While heading back along the boardwalk at the River Liffey, he said "a gang of roughly 8-12 men and women in their 20s began violently attacking people along the boardwalk.

"Unfortunately I was victim to these random attacks as I was just walking by, before I was punched in the face by one of these group members."

The Olympian said he was he was punched only once, before being told "my mistake wrong person", as the group then ran off.

He was taken to St James's Hospital where he underwent surgery this afternoon.

Jack, who competed in Taekwondo in Tokyo last month, uploaded a video when he got home to Jobstown to let people know how he is doing.

"Don't worry about me. I'll be alright," he assured people as he thanked the thousands of people who had reached out to him over the weekend.

Despite the obvious swelling to his mouth post-surgery, he appeared to be in a positive mindset and happy to be home.

Among those who had reached out to him following the incident on Friday, were fellow Team Ireland athletes Kellie Harrington and Thomas Barr.

Kellie said she was angry to read what had happened, adding "I am absolutely heartbroken for you I am so so saddened for you. Jeez if I could give you the biggest hug right now I would."

Thomas also sent his well wishes, saying: "I can't believe this. So so angry and shocked...hope you have a fast recovery man."

Gardaí say they attended the scene of an assault at Grattan Bridge at around 12.40am and a man in his 20s was taken to St James's Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

They said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.