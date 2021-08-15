Female TDs break their silence on terrifying harassment by strangers

"It changed the way I lived, I wished I never went into politics, I didn't want to go on TV."

These are the words of a female TD who was left terrorised after being repeatedly harassed by a stranger. The harassment included a sexually violent explicit letter with references to rape and incest, sent to her home.

She is one of at least two female politicians forced to contact gardaí after they were subjected to sustained harassment, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

The female TD, who spoke to the Irish Examiner on condition of anonymity, told of her terrifying ordeal which involved the man repeatedly turning up uninvited at her home.

"It began with odd messages after the election, asking to meet up and go on walks, which I responded to saying they were inappropriate and I was only to be contacted about constituency issues," she said.

After a while, he turned up at my house and said: 'You look even sexier in real life'. I was terrified and told him to leave.

She said: "I got new locks and blinds installed, I was so paranoid, looking out the window all the time during lockdown.

"One day I came downstairs, and he was standing at the front door again.

"I panicked and told him to get off the property.

He was sending a tirade of messages, some saying I was beautiful, then getting really angry and aggressive, swearing at me."

On another occasion, while the TD was at the Dáil, the man sent a message saying he was outside her house asking to be let in, after which she phoned gardaí.

"The guards spoke to him, they were pushing for a charge, but I refused to press charges," she said.

"I would if I wasn't a public representative, but then I'd get abuse for being a victim, and I didn't want to be named, the guards didn't even put it on the Pulse system in case it was leaked. They were really understanding.”

A sexually violent explicit letter to this TD's home address referencing rape and incest has been seen by the Irish Examiner.

Another female TD has told the Irish Examiner how she has had men turn up repeatedly at her home.

Gardaí told her to update her home security with cameras and reinforced doors, at a personal cost of over €10,000, after a threat was sent about her to a charity.

"I have had men turn up at my home repeatedly, at one point, a man wouldn't leave my constituency office and I had to phone my husband to come down and walk me home," she said.

"I have cried my eyes out, afraid that one of these men will find out where my child lives.

"I won't go to the guards, I don't think I'll receive sympathy, I actually think it would be used against me in the public and media."

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill at Leinster House. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Separately, last week, a man was ordered to stay away from Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill after being charged with harassing her on dates between January 13 and March 26 last year.

As part of his bail conditions, the man has been ordered to have no contact, directly, indirectly, or on social media, with the Dún Laoghaire TD.

Chairwoman of the Oireachtas Women's Caucus and Fianna Fáil senator Fiona O'Loughlin says a discussion on security is needed when the Dáil returns next month.

Fianna Fáil senator Fiona O’Loughlin. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

"We now live in a society where there is a lot of toxicity about public representatives," she said.

"It is clear that there is a need for more supports around security where women feel they are being endangered because they are in public life. There needs to be an in-depth discussion and debate within the Oireachtas about security requirements. We in the women’s caucus will be part of that conversation.

"I would be concerned that this would put women off entering politics."

Political academic and scholar Claire McGing said that violence against women in politics is a "global phenomenon".

"Harassment and violence against women in politics is becoming an increasing problem in Ireland.

My research for the National Women’s Council last year found that over one-third of women councillors have experienced sexual harassment or misconduct in their political role.

Studies show that the impact of harassment and violence on women’s representation is two-fold; victims may decide not to run for election again, while other women may be reluctant to go forward as candidates when they see what elected women are experiencing. I am aware of women councillors who have decided they will not contest for their seats in the 2024 local elections because of online abuse.

"Gender-based targeting or intimidation of women politicians is a major problem for the functioning of our democracy, and it needs to be tackled proactively by all stakeholders.

"Women candidates and politicians who experience violence or harassment should be offered full supports, including legal, security, and counselling supports as required, while the Ggardaí need to be fully trained and resourced to respond to reports."