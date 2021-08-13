ISPCA wants to debunk superstitions around black cats this Friday 13

ISPCA are encouraging the public to adopt a black cat this Friday 13.

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 13:56
Caitlín Griffin

Having played a major role in folklore and superstitions for centuries, black cats still continue to get a bad reputation for being unlucky to those who dare cross its path - particularly on Friday 13.

While only a minority of people may avoid black cats today, the ISPCA wants to challenge the superstition unfairly painted on to black cats who often get overlooked at rescue centres.

Carmel Murray from the ISPCA says the animal charity is aiming to change the perception that black cats are unlucky, and are unpopular as it’s thought they don’t photograph well.

“In some parts of the world, a black cat on the front porch brings good fortune, and according to common seafaring superstition, having a black cat on-board was deemed to be lucky.

“Black cats really do photograph well and just like photographing any animal, patience is definitely a must and of course, the right light helps,” said Carmel.

The charity is appealing to members of the public to consider adopting one of their fully vaccinated, litter-trained black cats and kittens.

Carmel says all cats no matter what colour make “wonderful pets and they love nothing more than a warm place to nap and be cuddled.

“They are naturally independent, making them perfect companions for people with busy lifestyles.

“Not only are they great company but stroking a cat has been known to release endorphins in the brain associated with happiness and well-being, linked to lowering blood pressure and the risk of heart disease,” Carmel said.

You can find out more about rehoming a black cat from the ISPCA this Friday 13 here.

