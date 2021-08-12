Collision involving jeep in Offaly hospitalises teenager with serious injuries

Local diversions are in place at the scene of the incident. File picture. 

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 19:59
Ciarán Sunderland

A teenager has been hospitalised this afternoon after a serious road traffic collision in Co Offaly. 

The incident happened at around 2.15pm at Church Road in Tullamore and involved a jeep and a male youth in his teens. 

The driver of the jeep was unharmed however the teenager was taken to Midland Regional Hospital with serious injuries. 

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision and the road is currently being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward and in particular, would like anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to make it available to them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

