Gardaí investigate weapons discharge after man hospitalised

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating the discharge of a weapon yesterday evening in the Coolock area.
A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries after the incident.
Gardaí believe the weapon discharge happened at just after 9pm.
This morning a technical examination of the scene took place.
However no arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information and who were in the Belcamp area between 9pm and 10pm to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200.
Alternatively members of the public can contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.