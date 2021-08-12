Two more homeowners resign from pyrite/mica working group 

Two more homeowner representatives of the pyrite/mica working group, which was set up in June by the Minister for Housing, have resigned.

It means that five of the eight original homeowner representatives from Mayo and Donegal have now resigned.

The group was set up by minister Darragh O’Brien following a protest in Dublin which attracted thousands of homeowners from the northwest who have been impacted by defective concrete blocks due to the presence of the destructive substances mica and pyrite.

“We have not made this decision lightly,” a resignation letter from the two representatives, Dorothy Keane and Josephine Murphy, states.

“The one-sided dogmatic approach by the department and their failure to engage in a genuine manner to address the issues that urgently need to be dealt with leaves us with no choice but to step away.”

The working group was to have reported back to the minister with new recommendations for a redress scheme by the end of July but agreement was not reached at that point and the deadline was put back to September. A key sticking point between the homeowners and the department has been the level of support the government is willing to contribute to the scheme.

Currently, there is provision to cover up to 90% costs, not including ancillary costs such as relocation and some reconstruction fees. The homeowners have pointed out that a similar scheme in the Leinster area for homes affected by pyrite makes provision for 100% redress.

In a position paper presented by the department to the group last month, seen by the Irish Examiner, it states that “a contribution of 10% from affected homeowners was deemed appropriate”.

The paper goes on to note that “the department continues to support this overall position.”

One of the main organisers of the June protest, Paddy Diver from Donegal, resigned his seat on the group in late July. Following the submission of the department’s paper, two of the Mayo representatives resigned. These have now been followed by Ms Keane and Ms Murphy were also representing Mayo homeowners.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said it would be actively engaging with Mayo homeowner representatives to identify replacements for the working group.

“The department is committed to working with homeowners in order to find resolutions to the issues under review. All issues remain under discussion and no final decisions have been taken,” he said.