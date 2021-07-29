Minister has not decided on level of redress for mica-affected homeowners

The Housing Minister has not taken a final position on the level of redress to be offered to owners of houses with mica-affected blocks.

Housewners who are affected by the crumbling building blocks are seeking 100% redress for the cost of rebuilding their houses, similar to a redress scheme put in place for defective builds due to pyrite. Muscovite mica, a mineral which weakens concrete, has been found in about 5,000 houses, mainly in the northwest.

A spokesperson for Mr O'Brien told the Irish Examiner that decisions around issues like the level of redress will only be made after the report of a working group on the issue is published. The department, on Wednesday announced a three-month extension to the work of that group, which had been due to report back by Saturday.

At the request of houseowners' representatives on the working group, the report will now be completed and presented to the minister by September 30.

The spokesperson for Mr O'Brien said that these discussions will be key to deciding on final updated terms for the scheme.

"Engagement with the working group is ongoing and in line with a request of homeowners, it was agreed that the timeline for the submission of a report by the Working Group would be extended to the end of September. This will allow for further research on core aspects of the scheme, such as the 90:10 requirement and cap on allowable costs. No final position has been taken by the minister or the department."

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said that locals would fight the Government if 100% redress is not delivered.

“[Mr O'Brien] needs to be very aware that if this is not sorted out, the people of Donegal and the other affected counties will fight him and the Government tooth and nail all the way until justice is delivered, and our devastated families can rebuild their homes and lives.”