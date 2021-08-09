Hospital numbers expected to rise as 'final leg' of vaccine rollout begins

A consultant in infectious diseases expects more people to end up in hospital with Covid in the coming weeks.

It is after virus case numbers were above 1,800 for the second day in a row, with 1,837 new cases detected.

Currently there are 208 patients being treated in hospital for the virus, a rise of 10 on the previous day, with 31 in intensive care.

RCSI Senior Lecturer Eoghan de Barra says a surge in Covid admissions will have knock on effects on non-Covid care.

"This is an additional number of patients that wouldn't normally be in hospital at this time of year," said Dr de Barra.

"A 200-300 burden of patients that are more complex and have to be isolated from the rest of the hospital means space, capacity diverted away from business as usual.

"We know a lot of business as usual has been paused or postponed for many months."

Dr de Barra welcomed the high level of testing as the HSE estimate over 23,000 swabs were taken in community testing sites over the weekend.

He said the current level of testing over the past week is similar to numbers seen during the virus surge in January of this year.

"By people presenting, getting tested, isolating and following the basic public health measures, gives us the best chance of having good data, good information to make good decisions."

Good take up of vaccine predicted for 12-15 years cohort

Parents are urged to read up on all of the information available on vaccines and children through the HSE before making a decision on whether or not to vaccinate their child.

For the second weekend, walk-in vaccination clinics were operating across the country.

According to HSE chief, almost 9,000 people attended one of the 38 clinics to receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Paul Reid said that two-thirds of those who attended had not previously registered for the jab.

"All age groups were represented and on occasions full families attended," he said.

"We're on the final leg of the vaccination programme now."

Registration for the 12 to 15 years age group will open this Thursday and Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of the National Immunisation Office has said that the first vaccinations for this group could go ahead this weekend.

Consent from one parent or a guardian will be required and she urged them to read the details of the vaccination on the HSE’s website.

“It’s important that a parent make the right choice for their family.”

Dr Jessop, who is also a Director of Public Health and is responsible for the coordination of all national immunisation programmes, said that the vaccine will be available through vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies.

Parents and guardians should read up on all the information, she urged.

“I think there will be good take up,” she said, particularly in advance of the return to school.

This age group will be given the Pfizer vaccine which had been shown to be appropriate for the cohort, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

International studies had shown there were no safety concerns.

While children generally recovered well if they had Covid-19, there had been a small number of cases of Long Covid in children in Ireland, she said.