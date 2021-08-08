Proud Portland Row celebrate Kellie Harrington’s Olympic gold as President leads tributes

Kellie Harrington's home on Portland Row erupted with joy when the Olympic boxer struck gold in her fight against Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira.

With excitement and nerves at an all time high, Kellie's mother admitted she had to step outside when asked about the bout:

"I don't know, I didn't watch it! I stayed in the garden, out the back.

"I'm so proud of her and I'm so delighted for her.

"She did it for all of us. All she wanted was to see people smiling and to make people happy," Yvonne said.

Neighbours of Kellie Harrington's family, from Portland Row in Dublin, watching her bout on a big screen when she contested the Tokyo 2020 Olympics lightweight final bout, against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The 31-year-old's father, Christy, said Kellie put on a "spectacular show" as locals gathered in a small square down the road from the Harrington house to watch the match on a large screen.

We always knew she had the capabilities to do this. And now we can say it. Our Kellie is an Olympic gold medalist.

For Kellie's brothers, Joel and Chris, they say their Olympic champion sister did it for their community, not for herself.

"She won gold for her road, her community, her county, her country and her sport. She's a role model for her sport, a flagbearer for the country. Everything she gets, every ounce she deserves," Joel said.

Chris, who flew in from Iceland to watch the final with his family, said it was well worth the trip home.

"Look at the people here. This is what it's about. It's about them. It's about all the community."

A neighbour of Kellie Harrington's family, from Portland Row in Dublin, Aeo Gately watching her bout on a big screen when Kellie contested the Tokyo 2020 Olympics lightweight final bout against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tributes

The President Michael D Higgins congratulated the Olympic champ for making history becoming the third Irish boxer to win an Olympic gold.

“My warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington on winning her gold medal at the Olympic Games. Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.” #Tokyo2020 @sportireland @TeamIreland — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 8, 2021

Michael Carruth, Ireland's 1992 Olympic boxing champ said he was "so proud this morning."

I am so so happy and proud this morning. @Kelly64kg what an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ 🇮🇪☘️🥊 — michael carruth (@michaelcarruth2) August 8, 2021

Katie Taylor, Ireland's first female Olympic gold boxer also celebrate Kellie's success.

The Taoiseach congratulated Harrington on an "epic" final.

Congratulations #kellieharrington on winning gold for Ireland in an epic Olympic final. Brilliant fight. Your family community and country overjoyed for you. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 8, 2021

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the inner city Dublin woman had "all the qualities of a true Olympic champion."