Sports fans urged to take pandemic precautions as eyes turn to hurling, boxing and rugby for the weekend

A festival of sports is in store for Irish fans this weekend, with hurling, rugby and boxing all on the cards.

On Saturday, Limerick will take on Waterford in the All-Ireland Hurling semi-final at 5pm in Croke Park, while on Sunday, Cork will take on long-time rivals Kilkenny at 3.30pm, also at Croke Park.

The Limerick game will see a rematch of the 2020 final, when Limerick defeated Waterford by 0-30 to 0-19 behind closed doors.

However, fans will be back for this game, with up to 24,000 spectators permitted to attend the fixture, in what promises to be an exciting day out.

Limerick players, from left, William O'Donoghue, goalkeeper Nickie Quaid and Seán Finn combine to block the shot of Neil Montgomery of Waterford during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Waterford at Croke Park last December. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cork fans will be hoping for a better result than the 2019 quarter-final clash, which saw Kilkenny beat Cork 2-27 to 3-18.

Whatever way the game unfolds, it promises to be a good one, with the old rivalry combining with the atmosphere the fans will bring promising something special.

As well as this, in the Toyko Olympics, it will be all eyes on Dubliner Kellie Harrington who will box for an Olympic gold medal on Sunday, where she hopes to match Katie Taylor's 2012 heroics. She will take on Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira, who beat Finland's Mira Potkonen to reach the final.

Sunday’s final is set for a 6.00am start Irish time and will mark the end of a successful Olympics for Team Ireland however the bout ends.

Referee Ben O'Keeffe awards a penalty during the second Test between the British and Irish Lions and South Africa's Springboks at Cape Town Stadium on July 31 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

In rugby, the Lions will take on South Africa on Saturday in Cape Town Stadium, with the game kicking off at 5pm, in what looks to be a testing match-up.

The excitement of the sport will go hand in hand with the excitement of new guidelines published by Fáilte Ireland on Friday, easing restrictions on outdoor gatherings in hospitality settings.

Caution

However, public health officials are encouraging caution over the weekend, with cases of Covid-19 remaining high across the country.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West and Limerick GAA released a joint statement, encouraging people to keep Covid in mind, with Limerick recording 490 cases of the virus over the past two weeks.

According to the department, social gatherings where alcohol is consumed in excess remain the highest risk situations for the spread of the virus.

It added that the vast majority of the 490 cases recorded in the last 14 days are considered complex, meaning each case has had the potential of causing many other cases in further transmission or outbreak.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed they were investigating a number of clusters and outbreaks in Limerick, including a complex community outbreak in Kilmallock.

Dr Anne Dee, specialist in public health Medicine, said: “The current epidemiological situation, coupled with the level of vaccine uptake, means that social activity could result in a serious outbreak in the community.

This is why we urge people to socialise sensibly this weekend and to support the Limerick hurlers with solidarity for our communities and our frontline health workers. We are nearly at the finishing line, but we risk damaging that possibility by being careless too soon.

“We also urge hospitality settings to fully and consistently adhere to the rules when it comes to confirming valid certificates of their patrons in order to limit the risk of infection among customers and staff,” she added.

Limerick County Board chairman John Cregan has also appealed to Limerick supporters to be sensible this weekend.

“We have come so far in this pandemic and it’s fantastic that supporters will be in Croke Park on Saturday to cheer on the team. However, we would urge them and those watching at home to observe all Covid protocols,” he said.

“We are acutely aware of the enormity of the work that all frontline workers have put in so far and we are hopeful that regardless of the result on Saturday that supporters wherever they watch the game from will stick to the Covid regulations,” Mr Cregan added.

Director of Public Health for Cork and Kerry Dr Anne Sheahan also encouraged caution this weekend, as the county of Cork comes together to support and celebrate on Sunday.

“No matter the sport this weekend we need to make sure we are not inadvertently spreading the virus to those around us,” Dr Sheahan said.

We have seen an increase in cases in many areas over the last few weeks. I am particularly concerned by the number of cases spreading from events and social gatherings. Many of these cases could have been prevented if those with symptoms stayed away from social gatherings.

"With the contagious Delta variant now the dominant variant in Ireland, we can’t afford to take any chances,” she added.

Dr Sheahan said anyone planning to go to the match or any social event should not go if they have symptoms, even mild ones.

“Please don’t presume that it’s a cold or another bug. Don’t take a ‘wait and see approach’. Stay at home and arrange to be tested,” she added.