Teenage girl, 17, killed in Co Meath road crash

Teenage girl, 17, killed in Co Meath road crash

The crash happened at around 4.40pm this afternoon on the R154 near Pelletstown in Drumree.

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 21:20
Greg Murphy

A teenage girl has been killed, and two others are in hospital, after a road crash in Co Meath earlier this evening.

The crash happened at around 4.40pm on the R154 near Pelletstown in Drumree.

The 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to Our Lady's Hospital Navan for a post-mortem examination.

A man in his 20s was brought to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition, while a third person, a male in his late teens, was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where his injuries are understood to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those travelling on the road who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

The road is currently closed to allow for a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Campaigners to stage protest over reduced services at Bantry Hospital 

More in this section

Troubles victims unite in opposition to Government legacy proposals Troubles victims unite in opposition to Government legacy proposals
March calling for change of Government in Dublin TD joins protesters calling for ‘exploitative’ work experience scheme to be axed
Animal charity left counting its chickens appeals for volunteers to rescue hens Animal charity left counting its chickens appeals for volunteers to rescue hens
Teenage girl, 17, killed in Co Meath road crash

Weekend walk-in clinics: Where can I get my vaccine?

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices