Teenage girl, 17, killed in Co Meath road crash

A teenage girl has been killed, and two others are in hospital, after a road crash in Co Meath earlier this evening.
The crash happened at around 4.40pm on the R154 near Pelletstown in Drumree.
The 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to Our Lady's Hospital Navan for a post-mortem examination.
A man in his 20s was brought to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition, while a third person, a male in his late teens, was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where his injuries are understood to be non-life-threatening.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those travelling on the road who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.
The road is currently closed to allow for a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.