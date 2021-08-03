Five arrested on suspicion of acting as or recruiting money mules 

Five people have been arrested for money laundering offences in Longford as part of an ongoing garda operation.
Four men and one woman, aged in their late teens and 20s, were arrested on suspicion of acting as, and recruiting, money mules in addition to laundering money in bank accounts for a criminal organisation.
The five are currently being questioned at Longford, Mullingar and Granard Garda Stations where they can be held for up to a week.
This investigation is part of Operation Skein, a GNECB investigation into a criminal organisation involved in worldwide invoice redirect frauds and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of these crimes through bank accounts in Ireland.
To date, it is estimated that this criminal organisation has stolen over €15.5m and laundered near €14m in Ireland.
So far, the operation has led to the arrest of 78 people for various money laundering offences.
In a statement, An Garda Síochána said of the 78, "a number of convictions have been recorded, numerous are before the courts charged with offences and files are being prepared for the DPP and GYDO in respect of the rest."
"More arrests are anticipated."
Gardaí are continuing to liaise with international police forces through Eurojust, Europol and Interpol with regard to this investigation.