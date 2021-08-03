Over 30,000 jabbed at walk-in vaccination centres over Bank Holiday weekend

Over 30,000 people received a vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The HSE’s chief executive Paul Reid said the success of the initiative “outstripped” expectations.

“All age groups went through but this initiative makes us beyond proud of younger people,” he tweeted, “When needed, they once again showed up in numbers.”

The coordinator of the HSE’s vaccination programme, Damian McCallion, said the success of the walk-in vaccination centres will be evaluated to see whether they should "do it again."

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr McCallion said Monday was the busiest day of the weekend with 11,000 people aged over 16 availing of the walk-in vaccine facility at centres around the country. One walk in clinic remains open today in Tralee from 11am to 3pm, he added.

A queue of people waiting to be vaccinated outside Croke Park in Dublin on Monday

While the majority of people attending the walk in clinics were young people, there were some from higher age groups, he said, including an 83 year old in Sligo who availed of the opportunity to get the vaccine.

Mr McCallion said there are still "access options for people" with vaccines available through GPs and pharmacies and at the 42 vaccination centres around the country.

Registration for teens aged 12 to 15 should open “in the next couple of weeks,” with an exact date to be announced later this week, said Mr McCallion.

He urged parents and guardians to “take the advice of the professionals” and make the choice to have their child vaccinated.