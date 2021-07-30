Bank Holiday weekend to see 'a good deal of dry weather' but showers expected

The Bank Holiday weekend might not be an entire washout, Met Éireann has said with the forecaster predicting "a good deal of dry weather".

A week of wet and rainy weather followed a record-breaking heatwave as the country readjusted to Ireland's regular summer climate and the likelihood of more tropical nights faded into the distance.

"A good deal of dry weather for the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend though there will be showers," said Met Éireann and predicted cloudy conditions with some sunny spells in a general outlook for the weekend. The forecaster added temperatures will remain average for the time of year.

Meanwhile, today is set to see scattered rain spread across the country and develop into thundery showers in parts.

Occasional sunny spells will occur and the highest temperatures will be between 16-20°C.

Saturday

Tomorrow, Saturday will start "mostly cloudy with just occasional bright spells and isolated light showers" which will grow more frequent throughout the afternoon.

Light to moderate breezes with temperatures ranging from 15-21°C throughout the day.

Sunday

On Sunday, Met Éireann said it is to remain dry and cloudy with well-scattered showers mainly affecting eastern and Atlantic coasts.

Sunnier spells will develop throughout the day and it will be warmer in the south with temperatures between 15-19°C.

Bank Holiday Monday

More dry weather is forecast with a chance of showers predicted along the Atlantic coasts. Sunny spells in the morning will be clouded over until sunshine breaks through in the evening.

The highest temperatures will be 16-19°C in light northerly or variable breezes.

Dry overnight apart from the odd shower but mist and fog patches will form in some parts of the country.