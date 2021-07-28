Met Éireann issues second status yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms

It was nice while it lasted.

Met Éireann has issued another status yellow weather for widespread showers and thunderstorms for the second time this week.

Issued this afternoon at 1.03pm, the forecaster is warning of longer spells of rain with the risk of localised flooding-especially in the northwest.

Last Monday brought the country back to a reality with a jolt as temperatures finally broke after a prolonged period of record breaking warm weather.

Today's weather warning is in place until 7am tomorrow morning and is in effect for every part of the country.

"Widespread showers and thunderstorms, with longer spells of rain at times. Potential for localised flooding, especially in the northwest," Met Éireann's forecast said.

There will be some sunny spells at times this afternoon however heavy showers have a chance of turning thundery, the weather agency said.

Temperatures today will remain between 15-19°C with the southeast staying the warmest.

Tonight, it will dry off except for parts of Ulster where some blustery outbreaks of rain are forecast. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Tomorrow, it is set to stay wet with rain extending further south from Ulster into parts of Leinster.

Further south into Munster it will be drier and milder with "well scattered showers and sunny spells."

Again there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms on southern coasts, according to Met Éireann with temperatures between 15-19°C.