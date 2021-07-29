£100 high street voucher scheme to open for adults in Northern Ireland

£100 high street voucher scheme to open for adults in Northern Ireland

Gordon Lyons at Carrickfergus Castle where he unveiled the design of a new high street voucher card (Department of Economy)

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 13:23
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A high street voucher scheme which will give everyone in Northern Ireland aged 18 and over a pre-paid card worth £100 (€117), is set to open to the public for registration in September.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons made the announcement as he unveiled that the contract for the delivery of the scheme has been awarded to Prepaid Financial Services (PFS).

Mr Lyons also revealed a “Spend Local” logo which will feature on each of the cards which are intended to encourage spending at retailers that have been badly affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Speaking during a visit to businesses in Carrickfergus, he said: “My department is planning for the scheme to go live in September and I want to ensure everyone who is eligible can receive their pre-paid card as soon as possible after registration.

“As a first step in that process I would urge members of the public to sign up for the electoral register if they have not already done so, as we plan to use the register to check registrations for the high street scheme.”

Mr Lyons added: “This scheme is a key element of my department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan and will give a very welcome boost to our high streets which were hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. This uplift is what our local businesses need and deserve.

“It will mean up to 1.4 million people will have an extra £100 (€117) each to spend on our high streets rather than online. This will help bring many more customers back through the doors of local retail, hospitality and other sectors.

Gordon Lyons at the announcement of the scheme in Carrickfergus (Department of Economy handout)

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said the scheme was "really welcome" and an important way "we can all support our struggling high street businesses."

“Supporting the high street not only helps the businesses, it also supports the jobs of our friends and family who work in our hospitality industry," he added.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said it was a win-win for the group's members and NI's high streets. 

"It will be a significant spending boost for struggling independent retailers as we progress the long road toward recovery."

Read More

Northern Ireland ministers agree further Covid relaxations on international travel

More in this section

Gardaí concerned for welfare of teenage girl missing from Kildare Gardaí concerned for welfare of teenage girl missing from Kildare
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 26, 2021 Northern Ireland ministers agree further Covid relaxations on international travel
Young breakdown woman sitting on the peace of cartoon in the dark cellar, victim of violence, kidnapping or captive, view throug Four out of five teenagers experience sexual harassment
coronavirusvoucher#covid-19place: northern ireland
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 6 - Rowing

RTÉ says it has no remit to show the Tokyo Olympics in the North

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices