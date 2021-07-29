£100 high street voucher scheme to open for adults in Northern Ireland

A high street voucher scheme which will give everyone in Northern Ireland aged 18 and over a pre-paid card worth £100 (€117), is set to open to the public for registration in September.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons made the announcement as he unveiled that the contract for the delivery of the scheme has been awarded to Prepaid Financial Services (PFS).

Mr Lyons also revealed a “Spend Local” logo which will feature on each of the cards which are intended to encourage spending at retailers that have been badly affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Speaking during a visit to businesses in Carrickfergus, he said: “My department is planning for the scheme to go live in September and I want to ensure everyone who is eligible can receive their pre-paid card as soon as possible after registration.

“As a first step in that process I would urge members of the public to sign up for the electoral register if they have not already done so, as we plan to use the register to check registrations for the high street scheme.”

Mr Lyons added: “This scheme is a key element of my department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan and will give a very welcome boost to our high streets which were hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. This uplift is what our local businesses need and deserve.

“It will mean up to 1.4 million people will have an extra £100 (€117) each to spend on our high streets rather than online. This will help bring many more customers back through the doors of local retail, hospitality and other sectors.

Gordon Lyons at the announcement of the scheme in Carrickfergus (Department of Economy handout)

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said the scheme was "really welcome" and an important way "we can all support our struggling high street businesses."

“Supporting the high street not only helps the businesses, it also supports the jobs of our friends and family who work in our hospitality industry," he added.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said it was a win-win for the group's members and NI's high streets.

"It will be a significant spending boost for struggling independent retailers as we progress the long road toward recovery."