Protestors in Dublin gather to oppose Covid vaccines and government restrictions

A protest is taking place this afternoon in Dublin against Covid-19 vaccines and the government's decision to introduce vaccine passports as part of Ireland's reopening plan.

Large numbers gathered early this afternoon at the Customs House with organisers and speakers addressing the crowd at various points.

Placards and banners called for the end of restrictions and for the public to refuse Covid-19 vaccines.

Protestors gathered at the Customs House before marching on the Dáil. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Demonstrators marched around Dublin city centre before advancing up Kildare street to speak outside the Dáil.

The latest demonstration comes as health officials confirm 1,345 new Covid cases today with the Delta variant driving a renewed wave of infections.

Similar anti-vaccine and anti-restriction demonstrations are taking place in Australia and France with thousands of protestors assembling in Sydney and other cities.

In France, far-right activists and members of France’s yellow vest movement held protests against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and other venues and mandating Covid-19 vaccinations for all health care workers.

Legislators in France’s senate are debating the bill on Saturday after the lower house of parliament approved it on Friday.

French virus infections are spiking and hospital cases are also growing.

The government is trying to speed up vaccinations to protect vulnerable populations and hospitals and avoid new lockdowns.

Most French adults are fully vaccinated and polls indicate a majority of French people support the new measures.

Protestors in Australia were demonstrating against new lockdown restrictions introduced to reduce outbreaks amid the latest Covid surge.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in coronavirus cases.

The unmasked participants marched from Sydney’s Victoria Park to Town Hall in the central business district, carrying signs calling for “freedom” and “the truth”.

Greater Sydney has been locked down for the past four weeks, with residents only able to leave home with a reasonable excuse.

The protest comes as Covid-19 case numbers in the state reached another record with 163 new infections in the last 24 hours.