Two die in separate drowning incidents on Wednesday

A generic stock photo of a Garda in Dublin.

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 09:19
Greg Murphy

A woman in her 20s has died following a drowning incident in Lough Gowna on the Cavan and Longford border.

Gardaí were called to the scene shortly before 9.30pm on Wednesday evening.

The woman's body was recovered near the shoreline by Cavan Fire Services and Civil Defence shortly after.

The remains were taken to Our Lady's Hospital in Navan where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Gardaí are treating the matter as a swimming accident at this time.

Separately, a man in his 70s drowned while snorkelling at Spencer Harbour in Drunkeeran, Co Leitrim.

The alarm was raised at around 9pm when the man failed to return.

His body was recovered a short time later by local emergency services.

The coroner has been notified as the body has been removed to Sligo University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The matter is being treated as a diving accident and gardaí do not suspect foul play.

