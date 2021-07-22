Northern Ireland highest-ever temperature record broken for third time in less than a week

Northern Ireland has recorded its highest-ever temperature for the third time in less than a week.

Until last weekend, the record temperature had stood for 45 years, but has now been broken multiple times as Northern Ireland continues to bask in a July heatwave.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning over extreme heat, which lasts from Wednesday until Friday.

The heat has been causing travel disruption, with Translink forced to put a speed restriction in place for trains because of high track temperatures.

The new provisional record was set on Thursday in Armagh.

A tweet from the Met Office said: “Northern Ireland has once again provisionally broken its highest temperature on record.

“Armagh reached 31.4C at 1520 this afternoon.

“This beats the 31.2C that Ballywatticock recorded on Saturday and the 31.3C that Castlederg recorded yesterday.”

Before Saturday, the previous highest Northern Ireland temperature of 30.8C was recorded on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

The high temperatures have led to warnings over water supply and public safety, with people urged to stay away from areas where large crowds may be gathering.

Translink said on Thursday that ticket sales had to be suspended for the route to Helen’s Bay in Co Down due to high passenger numbers.

A tweet from Translink said: “Speed restriction in place because of high track temperatures today, some services will be subject to some delays & disruption.”

NI Water said that because of the hot weather, demand for water is currently outstripping supply.

Des Nevin, director of customer operations, said: “If demand continues at this level it will lead to failures in our network and some customers will lose supply or suffer low pressure.

“A number of customers over the past few days are already experiencing this, especially those on high ground.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon this week urged the public to consider if their journey is necessary given the potential risk of delays on the rail and road network.

She said: “In light of the current high temperatures, along with the ongoing pandemic, I would remind the public to avoid visiting places where there is a chance that large numbers of people will gather and crowds will form.

“This is particularly important as we know that delays are likely and this may result in people being in cars or on public transport for an extended period of time which can be very uncomfortable in very hot weather.”