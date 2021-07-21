Jeffrey Donaldson ‘deeply saddened’ by death of veteran DUP councillor

Jeffrey Donaldson ‘deeply saddened’ by death of veteran DUP councillor
(Peter Morrison/PA)
Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 21:44
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has told of his sadness after the death of a veteran party colleague.

Junior McCrum, a longstanding DUP councillor in Co Down, died on Wednesday.

Mr Donaldson said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing this evening of my friend and colleague Alderman Junior McCrum.

“Junior was a faithful and dedicated public servant for the people of Banbridge, being first elected in 2005.

“He dedicated 16 years of his life to helping his local community on Banbridge District Council and then latterly on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

“He was a diligent and consistent member of the Democratic Unionist Party.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sharon and his children and wider family circle, who can taken comfort in the fact that Junior has fought a good fight and finished the course.”

Tributes: Des O'Malley 'broke the mould of Irish politics'

