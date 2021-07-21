'Shining star' Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh laid to rest in Monaghan

The 19-year-old Monaghan GAA player who was killed in a car crash on Friday has been remembered as the source of all laughter for his family and friends.

Brendán 'Ógie' Ó Dufaigh was driving home after playing in the Ulster football championship semi final when the crash occurred.

His funeral mass was held at St Macartan’s Cathedral in Monaghan.

Ógie's father Brendán, mother Esther, and sisters Claire and Áine were joined today by all his relations, his friends, fellow players in Monaghan Harps GFC and U20 county team and his work mates in Kingspan.

Ahead of the service, teammates formed a guard of honour as the young footballer’s coffin, draped in a Monaghan flag, was carried into the church.

Amid the crowds of mourners gathered outside, many wore Monaghan jerseys and also jerseys of Mr Duffy’s home club Monaghan Harps. A number had ‘Ogie’ printed on the back.

A hammer and a car registration plate were brought up to the altar to represent his work at Kingspan and love of cars.

In his homily, Canon Paddy McGinn described Ógie as a humble man with a strong work ethic.

12 August 2018; Brendán Óg Ó Dufaigh of Monaghan during the 2018 Football All-Ireland Minor Championship semi-final match between Kerry and Monaghan at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

He had been voted captain of the Monaghan minor team by an overwhelming majority of his teammates and this year, he was selected captain of the U20 panel.

"He didn’t announce this, indeed he hardly told his parents. Ógie was always very humble – he never played up his game. All he would ever say was ‘I had a good enough game’."

An all-around sportsman, Ógie also played soccer, basketball, hurling and did swimming.

Remembered by his basketball teams as a player with grit and sheer determination, the young teen also enjoyed fishing.

Fr McGinn told the congregation of one particular fishing trip when Ógie put his gear in the boot of his father's car and maggots spilled leaving the car boot infested with blue bottles for weeks.

"I think Ógie was delighted, I am not so sure about his dad."

In the days since his passing, Ogie's friends have been paying tribute to their pal, telling stories of the positive deeds and great favours he had done for them over the years.

"We had hoped Ógie’s star would shine on his family and on the great GAA pitches and stages of Ireland," Fr McGinn said.

"We believe that young glint in the eye of the shining star of Ógie Ó’Dufaigh is shining on all of us today."