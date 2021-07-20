Covid cases up 88% in a week as today sees 1,110 new cases

Almost 7,700 cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland in the last seven days, an increase of 88% on the previous week.

That's according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, who this evening revealed that incidence rates are up in every county over the past week.

In a statement this evening, Dr Glynn said the highest 14-day incidence rates were in Donegal (725 per 100,000 population), Louth (474 per 100,000), Dublin (307), Limerick (258), and Galway (257).

"During this spell of fine weather, we know that the vast majority of people are continuing to protect themselves and others by following the public health advice," Dr Glynn said.

"This remains really important as we seek to protect as many people as possible through vaccination over the coming weeks."

Dr Glynn said vaccines and public health remain the country's "pathway out of this pandemic."

"As we have said since the vaccine programme began, Covid-19 vaccines are extraordinarily effective at reducing each person’s individual risk of hospitalisation or severe disease.

"Please avail of the opportunity to get protected through vaccination when it is offered to you," he added.

1,110 new cases confirmed

Dr Glynn was speaking as a further 1,110 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by officials at the Department of Health this evening.

As with previous updates, the Department of Health said these daily case numbers may change as a result of future data review, validation and update.

This morning, there were 89 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital - down from 101 on Monday morning.

20 of these patients were being treated in intensive care units - a decrease of two on yesterday’s figure.

Some testing sites reporting 25% case positivity rate

Earlier, HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed that some Covid-19 testing sites around the country are now seeing test positivity rates of around 25%.

Mr Reid said many other testing sites in several counties were now seeing positivity rates of at least 10%.

“The more widespread it [the virus] is in the community, the more it can break through to those vaccinated," said.

“For a few weeks, let's all take care, aim to see this off and reduce illness."

Meanwhile, one in every five people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 has been vaccinated.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor said the number of vaccinated people in the general population testing positive has risen to 10%, and that 20% of hospital admittances were in people who had been administered vaccines.

However, she said that the outcomes for these patients were much better.

“The vaccine has transformed the disease progression,” she said on RTÉ Radiothis afternoon.

“So they're not becoming as sick, so that is a really positive thing".

Ms O’Connor said this current wave was different from previous ones in that Covid positivity was now being seen across more age groups.

One death, 1,138 new cases in Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, one further death and 1,138 new cases of Covid-19 were reported this afternoon.

There has now been a total of 2,164 Covid-19-linked deaths recorded in the North since the pandemic began, and a total of 143,460 cases confirmed there.

This morning there were 188 patients being treated for Covid-19 in Northern Irish hospitals, six of whom were in intensive care.