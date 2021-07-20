Restaurant group says operators not following guidelines will be closed down immediately

The Restaurant's Association of Ireland (RAI) will meet with members of Government later over the plan for the reopening of indoor dining.

Ministers are expected to make a final decision tomorrow.

If the plan is allowed to go ahead, it will see indoor dining return to restaurants and pubs from Monday for people who have been fully vaccinated against the severe effects of Covid-19, or recently recovered from the virus.

Representatives from the sector want normal trading hours to resume, while also wanting a proposed time limit to be excluded.

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association, Adrian Cummins has warned that any “rogue operators” who “step out of line” with regard to the new indoor dining guidelines will be closed down immediately.

Swift action will be necessary so the industry can be maintained in an open manner into the future, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“Businesses want to make sure they do the right thing across the board.”

The sector is asking the Government for the protection of the State with inspections across the country, so that if any business steps out of line that they are closed down immediately, he added.

“That's very important for our industry that all rogue operators are dealt with swiftly so that we can maintain our industry in an open manner into the future.”

The guidelines are very important to the industry, he said, but there were some outstanding issues that had to be finalised with officials this afternoon.

Mr Cummins said that he expected the number of customers at tables to stay the same, with the same social distance measures.

However, there remained “one bone of contention” which was the point where customers will have to present their verification of vaccination or recovery of Covid certification.

This was an issue of concern especially around businesses in food courts, coffee shops within areas of food service where it would require extra employees.

“It should be at the point of sale in certain premises, we want to make sure that everybody is on board. It's vital that when we reopen next week, that is the end, there's no going back and we have to start with living with Covid into the future as an industry, as an economy and as a society.

“It's very important that everybody plays their part, listens to public advice, that unvaccinated people do not try to enter premises.”

When asked about unvaccinated staff, Mr Cummins said that all staff were working within workplace protocols.

There was no issue with unvaccinated staff within hospitality or any workplace, he said.

“Indoor hospitality has been open since June 2 for hotels across the country and there hasn't been an issue with regard to that.

“When Nphet issued their letter to the Government over two weeks ago, which was at the eleventh hour of the eleventh hour, it was very clear within that how they requested the government to put hospitality on pause, now we are reactivating (the sector), we're looking forward to that.”