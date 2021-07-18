Family of five rescued from burning boat on Galway lake

An RNLI crew came to the assistance of a family of five who had been rescued from a burning boat in Galway this afternoon.

The RNLI lifeboat crew at Lough Derg were called into action by Valentia Coast Guard following a mayday call from a 38ft cruiser that had caught fire close to Castle Harbour, the lake’s northernmost point.

A family of five were on board at the time the fire broke out.

As the lifeboat crew prepared to launch, they were informed by the Coast Guard that three of the people on the boat had been safely evacuated with the help of local vessels.

At 12.16pm in calm conditions, the RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Keith Brennan and crewmembers Eleanor Hooker, Joe O’Donoghue and Doireann Kennedy on board.

The burning boat at Lough Derg in Galway. Picture: Liam Burke/ Press 22

Lough Derg RNLI deputy Aoife Kennedy relayed information to the crew from Valentia Coast Guard that the remaining two people had been safely evacuated from the burning vessel.

Valentia Coast Guard then requested that the RNLI volunteers check the wellbeing of the casualties.

Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter Rescue 115 was also tasked to the incident, as was the Killaloe Coast Guard Search and Rescue Boat, firefighters from nearby Portumna, Co Galway, paramedics and local gardaí.

When the RNLI Lough Derg team arrived at 12.35pm, firefighters were still battling the blaze.

The family who had been on the stricken vessel had all been evacuated to safety with the help of local vessels. None sustained any major injuries.

Had the fuel onboard the vessel been ignited, there would have been a significant risk to the many boat users in the area.

Firefighters tackling the blaze on the boat. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat and the Killaloe Coast Guard boat both monitored the scene and requested that all vessels and jetskis maintain a safe distance from the burning boat.

At 1.30pm, firefighters managed to put out the main fire. However, the vessel was still smouldering, and because its anchor line had been burned away, it was drifting through a navigation channel on the lake.

At 2.14pm, the casualty vessel was relocated to Carrigahorig Bay, where firefighters continued to pump water and foam to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Valentia Coast Guard thanked Lough Derg RNLI and the Killaloe Coast Guard boat, and both were stood down.

"Always be alert to the dangers of fire on a boat," said Lough Derg RNLI deputy Aoie Kennedy.

"And always carry a means of communication so that you can call the emergency services for help."