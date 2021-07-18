Demand for sanitiser machines jumps more than 200%

Customer demand for improved hygiene standards has seen sales of the devices rise by over 200% in recent weeks as indoor dining returns for the first time since Christmas on July 26.
Demand for sanitiser machines jumps more than 200%

Kieran Glennon, head chef of Dublin’s Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud (Conor McCabe)

Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 15:00
Cate McCurry, PA

Hundreds of Irish restaurants, bars and hotels have installed Covid-eliminating ozone machines in a bid to avoid future shutdowns.

Customer demand for improved hygiene standards has seen sales of the devices rise by over 200% in recent weeks as indoor dining returns for the first time since Christmas on July 26.

Dublin-based Sanity System is the worldwide distributor of portable machines, which use ozone gas to sanitise the air and surfaces of indoor spaces.

The firm’s managing director, David Byrne, said: “With daily Covid cases now back around the 1,000 mark, restaurant owners have told us they want them as another weapon to prevent any future closures.

Kieran Glennon, head chef of Dublin’s Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud with David Byrne of Sanity System (Conor McCabe)

“Pubs, restaurants and cafes are dreading the nightmare scenario of having to close again in the event of an outbreak.”

The devices were installed at two Michelin-starred Patrick Guilbaud restaurant in Dublin at the weekend, where head chef Kieran Glennon said they will play a significant part in safely re-opening indoor hospitality.

“Hopefully we are coming to the end of an extremely difficult time for the restaurant sector and devices such as these play a big role in re-opening because they instil confidence in customers,” he said.

“Some of them are returning for the first time since March 2020 and clean air and sanitisation will now be seen as a priority, not an optional extra.”

The “plug and play” machines operate by using ozone to purify the air and surfaces of workplaces, entertainment venues or vehicles – meaning glass, carpets, walls and other areas are safely cleaned.

The procedure then reverses itself to remove any remaining ozone so the premises or vehicle can be used as soon as the process finishes.

Licensed by the Department of Agriculture, the machines are used by the HSE, Revenue Commissioners, Gardai and a multitude of business and motor companies.

“Vaccination provides a high level of safety but it is still possible to contract Covid 19, despite being fully vaccinated, so the hospitality industry is now looking for every possible way to safeguard customers and staff,” Mr Byrne said.

“People want to be in a sanitised environment. Even if you have had your vaccinations, are you happy to be in a place which is not clean?

“There is a higher standard expected now, and rightly so. Covid-19 put a serious spotlight on the need for sanitisation.

“Cafes, restaurants and pubs can’t wait for a slow start, they need to get people as comfortable as possible with indoor dining. Hospitality doesn’t want another false dawn.”

The machines can be rented or bought outright on the firm’s website, Sanitysystem.ie

More in this section

Posting 'digital' Covid Certificates to cost €800,000 Posting 'digital' Covid Certificates to cost €800,000
July 19 'a day of hope' for Ireland's aviation sector, says IAA July 19 'a day of hope' for Ireland's aviation sector, says IAA
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 17th June 2021 Ministers condemn abusive phone calls to Holohan and Glynn
coronavirusmachinesplace: republic of ireland
Parnells GAA Club Community Pop Up Covid Testing Centre

1,179 new Covid cases confirmed as HSE chief warns of 'bumpy journey' over coming weeks

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices