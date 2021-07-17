Government to decide on Wednesday if indoor dining will reopen amid rising Covid-19 case numbers

A further 1,377 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening
Government to decide on Wednesday if indoor dining will reopen amid rising Covid-19 case numbers

The Haulbowline Island Recreational Amenity in the heart of Cork Harbour was officially opened today by Mayor of the County of Cork Gillian Coughlan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, and Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 16:35
Neil Michael

The Government will decide on Wednesday if indoor hospitality can reopen as planned, according to the Taoiseach.

He was speaking as Ireland's five-day average Covid-19 infection rate reached its highest since mid-February, with a further 1,377 cases of Covid-19 confirmed by officials at the Department of Health this evening.

At present, there are 78 patients in Covid-19 in hospital, of whom 22 are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

Speaking today at the opening of the People's Park Haulbowline in Cork Harbour, Mr Martin said he has a meeting with Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, and that the Government will then meet on Wednesday.

“We’re going to give this very serious consideration”, he said, with regard to planning for August and September.

He said although the Government “obviously made a commitment” in relation to indoor hospitality, it will "be considering these issues again on Wednesday, in terms of formally deciding on issues.

“But as things now, travel will commence on Monday, in terms of our joining the European Union framework and indoor dining for the vaccinated.” 

He also said: “But I do think we're in a different stage of the pandemic compared to six months ago, compared to this time last year. And that will then have to inform how we approach it.” 

Appearing to contradict Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who said unvaccinated people should “behave like it’s March 2020”, he said: “It's not a simple matter of doing things we did a year ago, that necessarily will sort it out this time.” 

He flatly denied there was any tension between himself and Dr Holohan, who has been very clear about not wanting children to be allowed to dine indoors.

“There is no tension”, he said, speaking at the opening of the €24m People’s Park Haulbowline.

“We just need to keep things in perspective. There is no tension, we work together.

“The broad, broad brush of public health advice has been adopted by the Government and has been put into legislation.

“We went through the Dáil. Many in the Dáil objected to it on the basis that they wanted everybody to be allowed in (vaccinated and unvaccinated, entirely into indoor dining). We don't.

“We've followed the public health advice in that regard. I spoke to Tony yesterday, there's no tension.

“We need to keep things in perspective because there has to be common purpose, as there has been from the outset of the pandemic between government, public health advice. That's very important and I take that very seriously indeed.”

Read More

Government agrees plans for reopening of indoor hospitality

More in this section

Temperatures to hit 29C today as Ireland basks in glorious sunshine Temperatures to hit 29C today as Ireland basks in glorious sunshine
Pastor James McConnell court case NI pastor acquitted over anti-Islam sermon dies following illness
Kerry v Monaghan - Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final Teenager killed in crash was Monaghan GAA U20s captain Brendán Óg Duffy
#covid-19indoor dining
28/10/20 Covid test centre pictured at the Aviva D

1,377 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed; five-day average at highest point since February

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices