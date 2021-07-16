Safety first: Choose beaches with lifeguards

People flocking to beaches and waterways this weekend should choose lifeguarded areas if they are swimming, Water Safety Ireland has urged.
Sticking to areas with lifeguards on duty can help prevent further drownings ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25, John Leech, chief executive of Water Safety Ireland advised.
Last year, 76 people drowned in Ireland. That is the lowest annual drowning death toll since 1936 when 73 people died and Ireland's population was much smaller, with almost 2m fewer people.
And if everyone is more water safety conscious, that annual death toll can drop further, Mr Leech said.
A full list of lifeguarded beaches across Ireland can be found on watersafety.ie.
But for those who go somewhere without a lifeguard on duty, he gave additional advice to stay safe.
“Tens of thousands of people will not swim in places with lifeguards this weekend and we would encourage them to swim in traditional bathing areas and use local knowledge,” Mr Leech said.
He advised people to always wade into the water and wade out of the water to make sure that they always stay within their depth. Immediately swimming out instead could lead to someone getting into deep water quickly and without their knowledge.
“Only swim within your depth. And stay in areas with a yellow ring buoy nearby,” he said.
“If people do find themselves falling into cold water the advice is to calm down and float. Just float, get your breath back and then swim back to shore.
“But a lot of people panic when they hit the cold water and that means they inhale water into their lungs and drown unfortunately.”
He urged the "tens of thousands of people" going out on boats and boards this weekend to always wear buoyancy aids or lifejackets and to carry a means of communication, be it a mobile phone or a radio in waterproof casing.
“If you’re planning a long passage – say from Cork harbour to Glandore, contact the coastguard first and give them your estimated time of arrival. If they don’t hear from them on your arrival into Glandore, then they can go and investigate. We have a world-class coastguard, four helicopters, RNLI lifeboats or Community Rescue Boats Ireland that can be out in the water in 15 minutes.”
He advised anyone contemplating open water swimming to look at the watersafety.ie website first, which has videos and documents on safe open water swimming, water temperature forecasts, tides and information on water quality.
He advised using a bright swimming hat and a tow float – a light, brightly coloured buoy that floats above you as you swim – so that other water users, especially boats, can see you in the water.
Some bathing areas are currently closed due to eColi contamination and he urged people to check the website
www.beaches.ie for up-to-date information on water quality.
- A map detailing the location of public conveniences throughout the county, along with their opening hours is now available on Cork County Council’s website corkcoco.ie
- Cork County Council offers a Hippo Campe Beach Wheelchair at The Warren beach, which is available free of charge and bookable via Rosscarbery Pitch & Putt Club
- During the summer season, the council’s beach lifeguard service operates on the following Co Cork beaches from 10.30am to 7pm daily: Inchydoney, Owenahincha, The Warren, Tragumna, Barleycove, Garretstown, Garrylucas, Fountainstown, Garryvoe, Redbarn, Claycastle and Front Strand Beaches.
- Members of the public should check the conditions and flags flying on the beaches before setting off by visiting Cork Beachlifeguard Service Facebook and to always swim between the red and yellow flags.